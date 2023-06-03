Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pope Duckett put England on top

Pope, Duckett put England on top

Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs

Pope, Duckett put England on top

Ollie Pope celebrates his 200 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Pope, Duckett put England on top
x
00:00

Ollie Pope made a double century after Ben Duckett compiled the fastest 150 in a Test at Lord’s as England ran riot against an outclassed Ireland in their Ashes warm-up on Friday. 


Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs.


Also Read: 'Just Stop Oil' protesters hold up England team bus, Jonny Bairstow shares post


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ashes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK