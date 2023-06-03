Pope, Duckett put England on top

Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs

Ollie Pope celebrates his 200 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Ollie Pope made a double century after Ben Duckett compiled the fastest 150 in a Test at Lord’s as England ran riot against an outclassed Ireland in their Ashes warm-up on Friday.

Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs.

