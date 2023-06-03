Pope, Duckett put England on top

Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs
Ollie Pope celebrates his 200 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images
Ollie Pope made a double century after Ben Duckett compiled the fastest 150 in a Test at Lord’s as England ran riot against an outclassed Ireland in their Ashes warm-up on Friday.
Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the Day Two, a lead of 331 runs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: 'Just Stop Oil' protesters hold up England team bus, Jonny Bairstow shares post
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever