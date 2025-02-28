'Possible due to Punjab Kings': Shashank Singh on ranking ninth on Google’s most searched athlete list

Shashank grabbed eyeballs when he scored 61* in just 29 balls against Gujarat Titans and helped the team end up on the winning side

Having made the headlines with his impressive match-winning performances in season 17 of the tournament, Shashank described how his life has changed in this one year

After a great Indian Premier League season last year, Punjab Kings’ explosive batter Shashank Singh is ready to don the red jersey once again and prove his mettle. Having made the headlines with his impressive match-winning performances in season 17 of the tournament, Shashank described how his life has changed in this one year.

Shashank’s back-to-back thrilling performances earned him immense popularity, making him the ninth most searched athlete on Google across the globe in 2024. He grabbed eyeballs when he scored 61* in just 29 balls against Gujarat Titans and helped the team end up on the winning side.

Speaking about the same, Shashank said, “I did not know that Google releases a list of people who are searched across the world. It’s a big thing honestly. I prefer celebrating in solace. But deep inside, it feels good that people across India and the world are searching for my name and knowing what I do.”

Singh credited his time with Punjab for the same. “It has been possible because of the Punjab Kings. There are so many cricketers who are talented, and playing at the top level but Punjab Kings has always shown trust in me and have backed me. It’s true that I worked hard as well.”

Shashank, who was retained by the franchise this season, will also be meeting his DY Patil T20 Cup teammates Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge at Punjab Kings and expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with them once again.

“I am excited to meet Shreyas because I have played cricket with him at the junior level. We played together in the DY Patil T20 Cup and we share a good bond. I am very excited to play under his captaincy this season. I am also excited to reunite with Suryansh, who is also from the same DY Patil team. He is a very bright prospect for both Punjab Kings and the country.,” said Shashank.

Shashank also expressed gratitude to the franchise for the support and the trust vested in him by them. He further expressed the desire and enthusiasm to continue to perform well this season.

“I am extremely lucky that I was a part of this franchise last year and was retained. I personally feel great about the innings against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. It was a special feeling that the team finished on the winning side and I was the one who was standing there,” The 33-year-old said.

“The support the management gave me last year is something that is very close to my heart. Now I could say that I am emotionally attached to the franchise. I’ll make sure that I do all the right things that I did last year to retain this trust.”

Punjab Kings will open their campaign for IPL season 18 on March 25 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

