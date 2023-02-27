Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hrithik Shokeen shines as Reliance 1 clinch DY Patil T20 title

Hrithik Shokeen shines as Reliance 1 clinch DY Patil T20 title

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, he picked up the final wicket off the last ball to seal the fate of the encounter

Hrithik Shokeen shines as Reliance 1 clinch DY Patil T20 title

Player-of-the-match Hrithik Shokeen at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Karan Shankar


Right-arm pacer Akash Madhwal’s 3-24 and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya’s 2-27 helped Reliance 1 snatch a one-run victory over DY Patil Group ‘B’ in a nail-biting final of the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.


Chasing 154, opener Hardik Tamore (43 off 34) gave DY Patil a healthy start followed by a cameo from Dinesh Karthik (27 off 17). Karthik fell to Kartikeya in the 15th over and it eventually  boiled down to needing seven runs for victory off the final over. Madhwal, however, did brilliantly in last over, giving away just six runs. Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, he picked up the final wicket off the last ball to seal the fate of the encounter.



Earlier, put into bat, Reliance 1 lost a couple of wickets early before right-hander Hrithik Shokeen (53 off 34) and left-handed opener Rohit Rayudu (43 off 35) brought them back into the game with a 60-run partnership. It went downhill thereafter though as right-arm pacer Vineet Sinha (3-40) dismissed Shokeen. Fellow right-arm pacer Baltej Singh (4-15) got into the act too as Reliance lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs. Man-of-the-match Shokeen later told mid-day that he felt the total was not enough. “But we bowled brilliantly at the death to win it,” he said.


Also read: DY Patil Group B, Tata Sports Club enter semis

dinesh karthik sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK