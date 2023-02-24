Breaking News
DY Patil Group B, Tata Sports Club enter semis

24 February,2023
A Correspondent |

At the University Ground, Anmolpreet Singh slammed 98, while Ankit Kaushik scored 70 as CAG posted 205-7 against Tata Sports Club

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Tata Sports Club and DY Patil Group ‘B’ entered the semi-finals of the DY Patil T20 Cup at Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.


At the University Ground, Anmolpreet Singh slammed 98, while Ankit Kaushik scored 70 as CAG posted 205-7 against Tata Sports Club. In reply, TSC overhauled the target in 19.1 overs to win the quarter-final contest by four wickets. In another quarter-final, DY Patil Group ‘B’ beat Jain Irrigation by 30 runs. 



