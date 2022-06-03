Potts, Jimmy stun NZ

Debutant pacer Matthew and Anderson take four wickets apiece as England dismiss Kiwis for just 132 on Day One at Lord’s before hosts lose top four early

England pacer Matthew Potts (left) and skipper Ben Stokes celebrate NZ captain Kane Williamson’s wicket at Lord’s yesterday. Pic/AP, PTI

England debutant Matthew Potts and recalled great James Anderson took four wickets apiece as New Zealand were dismissed for just 132 on the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Potts took four for 13 in 9.2 overs and Anderson, who had earlier reduced the World Test champions to two for two, four for 66 in 16 in what was England’s first match under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper. At the time of going to press, England were 96-4. Opener Zak Crawley scored 43.

James Anderson

Grandhomme scores 42*

Earlier, NZ were in dire straits at 45 for seven after captain Kane Williamson’s decision to bat first. But Colin de Grandhomme’s unbeaten 42 was the cornerstone of a late-order rally featuring handy contributions from Tim Southee (26) and Trent Boult (14).

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach had to leave the field barely half an hour into the day’s play after landing on his head and neck when stopping a boundary. Leach was later ruled out of the match due to symptoms of concussion, with England summoning uncapped Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson as a concussion substitute.

Anderson’s early blows

Anderson and Stuart Broad, England’s two most successful Test bowlers of all time, with 1,177 wickets between them prior to this match, had both been controversially left out of a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean earlier this year. But Anderson, 39, was soon back in a familiar groove as he removed openers Will Young and Tom Latham with the aid of two slip catches by Jonny Bairstow.

Brief scores

New Zealand 132 all out (De Grandhomme 42*, T Southee 26; M Potts 4-13, J Anderson 4-66) v England (scores incomplete)

