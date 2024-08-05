Abhishek Nayar said that the side will go back to understand what has gone wrong. "We want to go back and understand, and rectify, why it happened twice in a row. The day before yesterday, we were able to stitch partnerships but today we lost quite a few wickets in a bundle"

Abhishek Nayar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Pressure is more during the run chase": Abhishek Nayar after loss in the second ODI vs SL x 00:00

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar expressed his views on a shocking defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. Following the defeat, he blamed the spin-friendly conditions that had the potential to turn the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India's test against spin was once again displayed as Sri Lankan spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed six wickets in the second ODI.

"...there is a surprise. But you anticipate and understand that in these conditions the game can turn on its head because there is so much spin on offer," Nayar said at the post-match press conference.

In the run chase of 241, India was folded for 208 on a spin-friendly pitch. In the first ODI, except for Rohit Sharma, the Indian batting lineup struggled to accumulate runs.

"Even if you look at the last game, it was relatively easy to score against the new ball. As the ball got older, the conditions when batting second got slightly tougher. Sometimes in tough conditions, especially in the 50-over format, this happens," he added.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5

Abhishek Nayar said that the side will go back to understand what has gone wrong. "We want to go back and understand, and rectify, why it happened twice in a row. The day before yesterday, we were able to stitch partnerships but today we lost quite a few wickets in a bundle."

Team India promoted Shivam Dube to number four by pushing down Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to number six and seven positions, respectively.

"My belief is that in any sport, position only matters if you're playing in different areas of a game. We lost wickets in the middle phase, and that's where the middle order batters batted. It's not as if middle order batters batted towards the end.

"The thought process was right. When it doesn't work out, these questions are asked often. But I've always believed that if a middle order batter bats as a middle order batter, it is the right decision," Nayar said.

Nayar feels there is more pressure on the team batting second.

"When you are batting first, there is less pressure. When you are chasing, the pressure is more because you have to keep an eye on the run rate, wickets.

"Whenever you bat first, you often have partnerships. Wellalage batted really well, both in the last game and this game. They scored important runs in the lower order."

(With PTI Inputs)