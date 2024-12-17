Prithvi Shaw who was once hailed as the "Next Big Thing in Indian cricket" is now seeing his downfall. The 25-year-old was also dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad in the middle of the tournament citing the reasons of fitness and disciplinary issues. Later, he returned to the squad for the concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which Mumbai won

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: Instagram/prithvishaw)

Prithvi Shaw breaks silence, expresses frustration on Instagram story

One of India's most talented batsmen Prithvi Shaw is going through a rough patch in his career. Troubles keep piling up for the Mumbai batsman following which he expressed his frustration after being snubbed from the domestic squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to begin on December 21.

Prithvi Shaw who was once hailed as the "Next Big Thing in Indian cricket" is now seeing his downfall.

The 25-year-old was also dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad in the middle of the tournament citing the reasons of fitness and disciplinary issues. Later, he returned to the squad for the concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which Mumbai won.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, Prithvi Shaw went unsold.

His performance in the premier domestic event was not eye-catching but he did make a couple of 40s and as many 30s over the course of the event.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story. Taking to Instagram:

Shreyas Iyer will captain the 17-man squad picked for the first three games. Following the SMAT, Iyer had said the sky was the limit for Shaw if he worked on his work ethics.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the star batter for Mumbai in SMAT, had captained the 50-over side last season. Veteran spinner Shams Mulani also doesn't feature in the squad alongside Prithvi Shaw.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also part of the side.

Mumbai open their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on December 21.

Squad: Shreyas lyer (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar (WK), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhor.