Prithvi Shaw’s shocking IPL 2025 base price may open the door for multiple bidders

Although he made a brief return to the Indian team during the T20I series against New Zealand in 2023, Shaw did not get an opportunity to feature in a match

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Prithvi Shaw is set to be one of the most intriguing names in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Prithvi Shaw is set to be one of the most intriguing names in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Once hailed as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket, Shaw’s career has faced several bumps in recent years. Despite his promising start, he has not played international cricket since 2021, and he has been out of the national squad since 2023.

Recently, his struggles continued as he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team due to fitness concerns. However, he is reportedly working diligently to regain peak fitness in hopes of making a strong comeback to both domestic and international cricket.

The 2025 IPL mega-auction will be a significant moment for Shaw, as it will be the first time he enters the bidding process as a capped player. Prior to the 2022 auction, Shaw was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) despite his inconsistency in performance.

While he had been a part of the national team across all three formats, his IPL form has not lived up to the hype. His struggles in recent seasons have led many to believe that DC might release him ahead of the auction, making him available for other franchises.

Interestingly, Shaw has set his base price for the 2025 auction at Rs 75 lakh, much lower than what many expected for a capped player with significant experience. Given his rapid rise through the ranks and his undeniable potential, it was anticipated that he might go into the auction at a higher price bracket, especially considering his past as a regular in the Indian squad. However, his base price reflects his recent dip in form and questions surrounding his consistency and fitness.

Shaw’s IPL journey has been a mix of ups and downs. His debut season in 2018 with Delhi Capitals was promising, and he quickly gained attention for his fearless strokeplay and aggressive style. But the years that followed have been less consistent. Shaw endured a tough IPL 2020 season, managing just 228 runs at a modest average of 17.53.

However, he made a remarkable recovery in 2021, scoring 479 runs in the season, which included several match-winning knocks. Despite this resurgence, his performance took another dip in the 2022 season, where he scored just 228 runs in 10 matches.

The following seasons continued his struggle to hit top form. In IPL 2023, Shaw managed only 106 runs in 8 matches, and in IPL 2024, he improved slightly with 198 runs from the same number of matches. His inconsistency in the IPL has raised questions about his ability to sustain a high level of performance across seasons.