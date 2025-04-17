Hasan’s remarkable bowling figures of 4/28 in 4 overs stood out, earning him the unique award

In a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match, fast bowler Hasan Ali was awarded a trimmer for his outstanding performance for Karachi Kings, following his stellar spell against Lahore Qalandars.

Hasan’s remarkable bowling figures of 4/28 in 4 overs stood out, earning him the unique award. The gesture sparked attention across social media platforms, especially after his teammate, James Vince, had previously been given a hair dryer for his performance against Peshawar Zalmi.

Following the match, Hasan reflected on his team's performance, stating, "We lost early wickets, couldn’t build partnerships, and the pressure mounted. Criticism for improvement is fine, but when families are targeted, it affects everyone. I understand that as public figures, we're always under scrutiny. Our job is to respond with performances."

Meanwhile, the ongoing PSL 2025 season has brought attention to Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, whose poor form has sparked debate. Despite being a highly regarded player, Babar's lack of runs has continued into the PSL.

Since his memorable 151-run innings against Nepal in 2023, Babar has not scored a century for Pakistan. His current form has been a concern for his team, Peshawar Zalmi, who have struggled to secure victories under his leadership. Zalmi’s recent defeat by Islamabad United, by 102 runs, highlighted Babar's struggles, where he failed to make an impact during the chase of a hefty 244-run target.

Former cricketer Basit Ali has been particularly vocal about Babar’s form and leadership. In a scathing critique, Basit urged Babar to step down as captain of Peshawar Zalmi and focus solely on his batting. "Babar should leave captaincy and focus on his cricket. While chasing a 240-plus target, he gave away a catch to slip and got out. He is not focused. Zalmi management should remove him from captaincy and play him as a batter. He is harming himself. Babar is not doing anything; he just keeps playing," said Basit.

Basit went on to draw comparisons with Virat Kohli, who made the decision to retire from T20Is and step down from his captaincy role at Royal Challengers Bangalore to focus on his batting. "I will give the example of Virat Kohli. He retired from T20Is, and he is not even the captain of RCB. If you follow him, then learn something from him. You should play as a batter," he suggested.