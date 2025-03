Punjab Kings IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Iyer, who played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning campaign in IPL 2024, will become PBKS’s 17th captain in 18 seasons

Punjab Kings (PBKS), under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25 (Tuesday). Iyer, who played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title-winning campaign in IPL 2024, will become PBKS’s 17th captain in 18 seasons.

The franchise secured Iyer for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the season. After missing IPL 2023 due to injury, the stylish batter made a strong comeback in 2024, scoring 351 runs across 14 matches and leading KKR to their third IPL title. However, despite his success, KKR opted to release him ahead of the auction.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025: Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025: Schedule

No. Date Day Time Opposition Venue 1 Mar 25 Tuesday 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 2 Apr 1 Tuesday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 3 Apr 5 Saturday 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 4 Apr 8 Tuesday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings New Chandigarh 5 Apr 12 Saturday 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 6 Apr 15 Tuesday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders New Chandigarh 7 Apr 18 Friday 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 8 Apr 20 Sunday 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru New Chandigarh 9 Apr 26 Saturday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 10 Apr 30 Wednesday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 11 May 4 Sunday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Dharamsala 12 May 8 Thursday 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Dharamsala 13 May 11 Sunday 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians Dharamsala 14 May 16 Friday 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur