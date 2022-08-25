Punjab Kings quash rumours of captaincy change

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mohali
Earlier this week, speculations were rife in the media that Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the side in IPL 2022, would be replaced by England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday quashed rumours about possible change in captaincy of the side ahead of the next season of the IPL. 


Earlier this week, speculations were rife in the media that Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the side in IPL 2022, would be replaced by England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

