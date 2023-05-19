Punjab loss leaves Dhawan frustrated

Dhawan said his decision to give the last over to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar too backfired as he ended up conceding 23 runs, including two wides

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left “frustrated” after Delhi Capitals dealt a body blow to their chances of making the IPL Playoffs here on Wednesday. “It was frustrating, but I don’t think we bowled well in the first six overs. We should have taken some wickets the way the ball was moving around,” said Dhawan, whose bowlers allowed the out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner stitch together a 94-run partnership.

Dhawan said his decision to give the last over to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar too backfired as he ended up conceding 23 runs, including two wides.

“Even my decision to bowl a spinner [Brar] last over back-fired. And before that the fast bowlers didn’t pitch the ball up in the Powerplay. That was the plan but we didn’t execute. It is hurting us,” he added.

