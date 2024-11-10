This encounter between Ashwin and Anand is particularly significant given Ashwin's recent foray into the world of chess

R Ashwin with Viswanathan Anand before flight (Pic: @rashwin99/Instagram)

Listen to this article R Ashwin goes 'all in' on chess with a 'fan boy moment' featuring Viswanathan Anand x 00:00

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently had a truly special moment while traveling alongside one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons, chess legend Viswanathan Anand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin shared the experience with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture with Anand and describing the encounter as a 'fan boy moment'.

In the caption, he expressed his admiration, writing, "A fan boy moment and a flight journey to savour forever with the legendary @vishy.mindmaster."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

The post captured the awe and excitement Ashwin felt at the rare opportunity of sharing a flight with Anand, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time.

Anand, a five-time World Chess Champion, has long been a figure of inspiration for countless aspiring players, and his stature as India's first-ever Grandmaster, which he achieved in 1988, has made him an icon in the global chess community. His legacy is built not only on his unparalleled achievements on the chessboard but also on his embodiment of perseverance, strategy, and intellect — qualities that Ashwin himself holds in high regard.

Also Read: 'He has not been celebrated enough': Raja on Ravichandran Ashwin

This encounter between Ashwin and Anand is particularly significant given Ashwin's recent foray into the world of chess. In July of this year, the cricketer ventured beyond the cricket field and entered the world of chess by becoming the co-owner of the American Gambits, a team in the newly established Global Chess League. The team, led by the world’s second-ranked Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, has brought Ashwin closer to the chess world, where his passion for the game has begun to take shape.

Earlier, Anand had acknowledged Ashwin’s competitive spirit with a kind message, recognizing the cricketer's innate drive and determination, which mirror the attributes required to excel in chess.

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on your exciting new venture into the world of chess! As someone who has bowled out the best in cricket, I'm sure you'll bring the same competitive spirit to the Global Chess League with the American Gambits. May your rooks and bishops be as… — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 8, 2024