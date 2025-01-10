Breaking News
R Ashwins remarks on Hindi ignite renewed language debate across India

R Ashwin’s remarks on Hindi ignite renewed language debate across India

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:44 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Speaking to the students, Ashwin asked if they would be willing to pose questions in Hindi if they were not comfortable with English or Tamil

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin, whose recent retirement sent shockwaves through the cricket world and left his fans in disbelief, made a comment that could spark widespread debate.


During a speech at the graduation ceremony of a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu, where the use of Hindi has long been a sensitive and contentious issue, Ashwin remarked that Hindi is 'not our national language, but an official language'.



Speaking to the students, Ashwin asked if they would be willing to pose questions in Hindi if they were not comfortable with English or Tamil. “English students in the house – give me a yay,” he said, receiving a loud cheer. “Tamil?” The response was a resounding roar from the students. “Okay, Hindi?” At this point, the audience fell silent. “I thought I should say this. Hindi is not our national language; it is an official language,” Ashwin continued, speaking in Tamil.

This comment has the potential to reignite a long-standing debate, especially as several opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, have accused the central government of attempting to impose Hindi in southern states.

At the same event, Ashwin also touched upon the topic of Team India's captaincy, offering a measured and diplomatic response. "When someone says I can't do it, I wake up to accomplish it, but if they say I can, I lose interest," Ashwin explained.

Reflecting on his own journey, Ashwin shared insights from his background, having completed his engineering studies. He encouraged the students to persevere and remain focused on their goals, even when faced with challenges. "Had any engineering staff told me I couldn’t become captain, I would have worked harder," he said, urging the graduates to stay determined and not let doubt deter them.

“If you are a student, you will never stop. If you aren’t, learning will cease, and excellence will just be a word in your cupboard,” he added, emphasizing the importance of lifelong learning and perseverance.

