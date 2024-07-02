Rahul Dravid also praised the players for their performances and also urged them to enjoy their success. While giving a speech after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Rahul Dravid mentioned about Rohit Sharma's role in convincing him to continue as head coach

Rahul Dravid (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Rahul Dravid credits the Indian skipper for urging him to continue as head coach x 00:00

Rahul Dravid would have not been a part of history if Rohit Sharma had not urged him to continue as India's head coach after the ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat, revealed the outgoing head coach.

Rahul Dravid's head coach tenure ended after the ODI World Cup 2023, but later the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup 2024.

While giving a speech after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Rahul Dravid mentioned about Rohit Sharma's role in convincing him to continue as head coach.

Team India won the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 by seven runs against South Africa.

"Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking to continue," Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday.

"I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time...there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much," Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

Rahul Dravid also praised the players for their performances and also urged them to enjoy their success.

"All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let's really enjoy," Dravid said.

"I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team...the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line," he said.

The outgoing head coach also spoke about the sacrifices each and every player has made to reach here.

"So many sacrifices that each and every one of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and every one of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room," Dravid said.

"Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment... really, really proud to have been a part of this memory with you guys," he continued.

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for their respect towards the outgoing coaching staff.

"I'm not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you are shown to me, to my coaching staff to my support staff," he conceded.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes. "Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)