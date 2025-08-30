Dravid's role in shaping the team extended well beyond match days. He played a key part in formulating RR's auction strategy and retentions for the current IPL cycle, ensuring that the core group, including Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, remained intact

Despite being on a multi-year contract, Dravid opted to part ways with the team after Rajasthan’s dismal showing in IPL 2025, where they managed just four wins in 14 games, finishing ninth, their worst performance since 2021.

In a major shake-up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals , bringing an end to a long-standing association with the franchise. The decision was confirmed by the team on Saturday, with reports suggesting that Dravid declined an offer for a broader role within the Royals' set-up following a comprehensive internal review.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," the statement said. "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise."

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," it added.

Dravid’s association with the Royals spans over a decade. He first joined as a player in 2011 and went on to lead the side in 2012 and 2013. In 2014 and 2015, he transitioned into the role of team mentor and director, playing a key role in shaping RR’s identity of nurturing young Indian talent.

With Dravid’s exit, the Royals now join Kolkata Knight Riders in the search for a new head coach ahead of the next season. Last month, KKR parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit, who had led them to their first IPL title in a decade in 2024. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are also revamping their backroom staff, having recently appointed Bharat Arun as their bowling consultant.

As of now, Kumar Sangakkara continues to serve as Director of Cricket for RR, alongside Vikram Rathour as batting coach and Shane Bond overseeing the bowling unit.

Rajasthan, who famously won the inaugural IPL title in 2008, will now look to rebuild once again as they aim to regain lost momentum ahead of the 2026 season.

(With inputs from agencies)