Rahul Dravid: WTC final right after IPL will be challenging

Rahul Dravid. Pic/PTI

Playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia within one week of the IPL’s conclusion is going to be a huge challenge, India head coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday.

“We just qualified at lunchtime today. I wasn’t counting my chickens before they hatched. We’ll celebrate this for starters,” Dravid said after the Test match.

“It is going to be a challenge. There’s going to be a lot of logistics involved given the IPL final is only a week before the WTC final.”

