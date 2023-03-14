Breaking News
Rahul Dravid WTC final right after IPL will be challenging

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

“We just qualified at lunchtime today. I wasn’t counting my chickens before they hatched. We’ll celebrate this for starters,” Dravid said after the Test match

Rahul Dravid. Pic/PTI


Playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia within one week of the IPL’s conclusion is going to be a huge challenge, India head coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday.


“We just qualified at lunchtime today. I wasn’t counting my chickens before they hatched. We’ll celebrate this for starters,” Dravid said after the Test match.



Also Read: 'Not Chole Bhature!' Rahul Dravid spills beans on Virat Kohli's food parcel delivery


“It is going to be a challenge. There’s going to be a lot of logistics involved given the IPL final is only a week before the WTC final.”

