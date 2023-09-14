The match is a virtual semifinal as the winner of the game will play India in the final on Sunday

Dunith Wellalage, Shadab Khan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rain delays start of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Super 4 match x 00:00

The start of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was delayed due to rain here on Thursday.

The match is a virtual semifinal as the winner of the game will play India in the final on Sunday.

Both teams are on two points each, however, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Teams with most ICC Men's World Cup Titles

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.