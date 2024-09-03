Breaking News
Rain halts B’desh bid for clean sweep as Pak batters falter

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AP , PTI |

The tourists will be needing another 143 runs for a rare test series win away from home

Rain halts B’desh bid for clean sweep as Pak batters falter

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud after his fifer against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rain halts B’desh bid for clean sweep as Pak batters falter
Rain halted Bangladesh’s bid for a clean sweep against Pakistan after young pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled the hosts for 172 on Day Four in the second Test on Monday.


Bangladesh had scampered to 42-0 in seven overs before bad light, followed by rain, allowed only one over of play in the final session. The tourists will be needing another 143 runs for a rare test series win away from home.



Also Read: ‘Wish I served better’


Bangladesh have won just one bilateral Test series outside home — beating the West Indies in 2009 — but won the first Test by 10 wickets for its first-ever Test victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Mahmud, 24, grabbed 5-43 for his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second test match while 21-year-old Rana chipped in with 4-44 as Pakistan was bowled out half an hour before tea for an overall lead of 184. 

Brief scores
Pakistan 274 & 172 (S Agha 47*, M Rizwan 43; H Mahmud 5-43, N Rana 4-44) v Bangladesh 262 & 42/0 (Z Hasan 31*, S Islam 9*)

