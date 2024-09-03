The tourists will be needing another 143 runs for a rare test series win away from home

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud after his fifer against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rain halts B’desh bid for clean sweep as Pak batters falter x 00:00

Rain halted Bangladesh’s bid for a clean sweep against Pakistan after young pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled the hosts for 172 on Day Four in the second Test on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh had scampered to 42-0 in seven overs before bad light, followed by rain, allowed only one over of play in the final session. The tourists will be needing another 143 runs for a rare test series win away from home.

Also Read: ‘Wish I served better’

Bangladesh have won just one bilateral Test series outside home — beating the West Indies in 2009 — but won the first Test by 10 wickets for its first-ever Test victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Mahmud, 24, grabbed 5-43 for his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second test match while 21-year-old Rana chipped in with 4-44 as Pakistan was bowled out half an hour before tea for an overall lead of 184.

Brief scores

Pakistan 274 & 172 (S Agha 47*, M Rizwan 43; H Mahmud 5-43, N Rana 4-44) v Bangladesh 262 & 42/0 (Z Hasan 31*, S Islam 9*)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever