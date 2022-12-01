Rain washes out 3rd ODI; India lose series 0-1 to NZ

Chasing 220, New Zealand were cruising at 104/1 in 18 overs, 50 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score, when rain interrupted the game yet again in the white-ball series

Representation pic

A sloppy India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after rain washed out the third and final game here on Wednesday. Chasing 220, New Zealand were cruising at 104/1 in 18 overs, 50 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score, when rain interrupted the game yet again in the white-ball series.

Kane Williamson and Co, needing just 116 runs from as many as 32 overs, though had to be content with a ‘no result’ as the game was two overs short to be technically called complete. Having won the first ODI in Auckland by seven wickets, New Zealand thus sealed the series 1-0.

