×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rain washes out 3rd ODI India lose series 0 1 to NZ

Rain washes out 3rd ODI; India lose series 0-1 to NZ

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Christchurch
PTI |

Top

Chasing 220, New Zealand were cruising at 104/1 in 18 overs, 50 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score, when rain interrupted the game yet again in the white-ball series

Rain washes out 3rd ODI; India lose series 0-1 to NZ

Representation pic


A sloppy India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after rain washed out the third and final game here on Wednesday. Chasing 220, New Zealand were cruising at 104/1 in 18 overs, 50 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score, when rain interrupted the game yet again in the white-ball series. 


Kane Williamson and Co, needing just 116 runs from as many as 32 overs, though had to be content with a ‘no result’ as the game was two overs short to be technically called complete. Having won the first ODI in Auckland by seven wickets, New Zealand thus sealed the series 1-0.



Also Read: More players might give central contracts for T20 leagues, hints NZ pacer Tim Southee


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
team india new zealand kane williamson sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK