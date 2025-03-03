Breaking News
Raju Kulkarni reveals Rege’s advice to Agarkar

Updated on: 04 March,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Rege in turn advised Agarkar senior and junior that he should concentrate on his pace bowling

A photo frame of late Milind Rege decorated with flowers during a tribute meeting at the CK Nayudu Hall, Cricket Club of India, yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Ajit Agarkar is best known in a batting sense for his century at Lord’s in the 2002 Test against Nasser Hussain’s Englishmen. And he was no mug with the bat even as a teenager. His father Bhalchandra was talking to Milind Rege once on how his then teenaged son was scoring heavily on the Mumbai circuit.


Rege in turn advised Agarkar senior and junior that he should concentrate on his pace bowling. And that’s what Agarkar, the present India chief selector did best. The advice that Agarkar got was revealed by former India paceman and Mumbai’s 1992-93 captain, Raju Kulkarni at a Cricket Club of India-organised condolence meeting to remember Rege on Monday.


Rege not only served the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team as a useful all-rounder, captain in 1977-78, a selector and administrator, he also had an eye for talent and his vision centred around a long-term gain. 

Hemant Kenkre, his teammate at Tatas and Rege’s trusted man when it came to putting a competitive bunch of players on the field for CCI, recalled how Rege chose youth even at the risk of facing relegation to the lower division. “He looked at talent who could serve the CCI team, play for Mumbai and even represent India,” said Kenkre. CCI president Madhumati Lele expressed the desire to carry the legacy of Rege, who served CCI cricket with passion.

Lifetime honours for Vengsarkar, Edulji

Former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji are set to be bestowed Lifetime Achievement awards by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The two stalwarts will be honoured at the Association’s annual awards function at MCA-BKC ground soon. The function, which was to be held on February 5, has been postponed due to Padmakar Shivalkar’s demise.

