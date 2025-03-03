Paddy was one of a kind and I am deeply saddened by his passing away. Om Shanti.

Padmakar Shivalkar

Sunil Gavaskar sent out this emotional message on the passing away of Padmakar Shivalkar, who he included in his 1983 book, Idols. This is very sad news indeed. Within a short time Mumbai cricket has lost two of its stalwarts, Milind [Rege] and Padmakar [Shivalkar] who were the architects of many a victory.

One of my regrets as India captain is not being able to convince the national selectors to include ‘Paddy’ in the Test team. He deserved the India cap far more than some others who got it. That’s fate.

He was the bowler who would get the best batter from the opposition out and set up wins for Mumbai. He could bowl the whole day with his economic run up and beautiful action. Paddy was one of a kind and I am deeply saddened by his passing away. Om Shanti.

