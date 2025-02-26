Jaffer reveals why Yashasvi Jaiswal could benefit from being dropped from India's CT squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his debut cap in ODIs during the series against England. He impressed with a stellar catch but fell short to deliver with the willow. On the other hand, Gill has been a force to be reckoned with in the ODIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India's Yashasvi Jaiswal could benefit after being benched. Jaffeer stated that there is a chance for Yashasvi Jaiswal's hunger to perform could shoot up when he again gets the opportunity to represent India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has performed incredibly well since his debut, is struggling to cement his place in the ODI squad.

With Shubman Gill delivering performances opening the innings in the ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is finding it hard to get the breakthrough in the format's squad.

He was named in India's provisional 15-member squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 but was eventually dropped for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in a last-minute change.

Jaffer feels being benched could help Jaiswal increase his appetite when he returns to take the opener's role for the Indian men's team.

"I mean, Shubman is vice-captain, and he is in good form. I know Yashasvi must want to play, but the team should have space. But I think it could be good for him because sometimes when you sit out, it increases a player's hunger. So, I think he will be hungry when Yashasvi gets the opportunity," Jaffer told ANI during the India Corporate T20 Bash league event.

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his debut cap in ODIs during the series against England. He impressed with a stellar catch but fell short to deliver with the willow.

The 23-year-old couldn't provide an explosive start and returned to the dressing room cheaply with a score of 15(22), laced with three boundaries.

On the other hand, Gill has been a force to be reckoned with in the ODIs. He concluded the three ODIs against England as the leading run-getter with a whopping 259 runs.

Gill rode high on his scorching form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and hammered 101* against Bangladesh. In the high-stakes clash against Pakistan, Gill topped up his eighth ODI ton with a solid 46.

Apart from the opening conundrum, Jaffer shared his views on the future of India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The seasoned stars' future came on the radar after they put up an unimpressive show during the Test tour of Australia.

With the duo in the twilight phase of their illustrious careers, Jaffer feels Rohit and Virat should continue playing as long as they have form and fitness, regardless of age.

"We can't decide for them. They will decide their future. We should not talk about age. As long as your form and fitness are good, they should play," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)