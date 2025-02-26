Breaking News
WPL 2025, MI vs UPW: Riding on Grace Harris' 45-run knock, Warriorz set 143-run target

Updated on: 26 February,2025 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No other UP Warriorz batswoman were able to score many runs in the WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians. Warriorz's opening batswoman Kiran Navgire, who was expected to deliver a performance against the "Paltan", fell short

Grace Harris (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the ongoing WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz posted a target of 143 runs for the loss of nine wickets.


Having won the toss in the WPL 2025 match against UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bowl first.


UP Warriorz's opening batswoman Grace Harris played a knock of 45 runs which came in 26 deliveries including 6 fours and 2 sixes. Vrinda Dinesh was the second highest run-scorer for the Warriorz against the "Paltan."


Having faced 30 balls, Dinesh garnered 33 runs which was laced with 5 fours. Apart from these two batswomen, Shweta Sehrawat and Uma Chetry were the only two players who registered the scores of double figures. Sehrawat and Chtry scored 19 and 13 runs, respectively.

No other UP Warriorz batswoman were able to score many runs in the WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians. Warriorz's opening batswoman Kiran Navgire, who was expected to deliver a performance against the "Paltan", fell short. She returned to the pavilion after facing three balls in which she was able to score just one run.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the most successful bowler from Mumbai's perspective. Having completed her quota of four overs, she conceded 18 runs and claimed three wickets. Shabnim Ismail and Sanskriti Gupta registered two wickets, each. Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr too claimed one wicket, each.

Amanjot Kaur and Jintimani Kalita went wicketless in the WPL 2025 match against UP Warriorz. In total, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled eight extras in the ongoing clash against UP Warriorz.

Ahead of the run chase, Mumbai Indians will heavily rely on their skipper Harmanpreet and opening duo, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia.

 

WPL 2025 mumbai indians

