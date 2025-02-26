Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Disappointing to be on losing side RCB skipper

Disappointing to be on losing side: RCB skipper

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The game, which marked the first-ever Super Over in WPL history, saw UPW hold their nerve to claim a stunning four-run victory.

Disappointing to be on losing side: RCB skipper

Disappointing to be on losing side: RCB skipper
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana struggled to hide her disappointment after her team fell agonisingly short in a dramatic Super Over against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League match here on Monday. 


The game, which marked the first-ever Super Over in WPL history, saw UPW hold their nerve to claim a stunning four-run victory. “Disappointing to be on the losing side today. Did a lot of things right, throughout both innings. These things happen and we’ll come back stronger,” said Mandhana after the match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

