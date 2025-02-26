Disappointing to be on losing side: RCB skipper

The game, which marked the first-ever Super Over in WPL history, saw UPW hold their nerve to claim a stunning four-run victory.

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana struggled to hide her disappointment after her team fell agonisingly short in a dramatic Super Over against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League match here on Monday.

The game, which marked the first-ever Super Over in WPL history, saw UPW hold their nerve to claim a stunning four-run victory. “Disappointing to be on the losing side today. Did a lot of things right, throughout both innings. These things happen and we’ll come back stronger,” said Mandhana after the match.

