The hosts swept the series in Galle 2-0 with their 100th Test win and maintained the tourists’ 100 per cent losing record in Tests

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's James McCollum during fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ramesh Mendis’s fifer helps Sri Lanka beat Ireland by an innings x 00:00

Ramesh Mendis grabbed a five-wicket haul and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to claim 50 Test scalps on Friday as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test.

The hosts swept the series in Galle 2-0 with their 100th Test win and maintained the tourists’ 100 per cent losing record in Tests.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever