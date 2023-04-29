Ramesh Mendis’s fifer helps Sri Lanka beat Ireland by an innings

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

The hosts swept the series in Galle 2-0 with their 100th Test win and maintained the tourists’ 100 per cent losing record in Tests

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's James McCollum during fourth day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Ramesh Mendis grabbed a five-wicket haul and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to claim 50 Test scalps on Friday as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test. 


The hosts swept the series in Galle 2-0 with their 100th Test win and maintained the tourists’ 100 per cent losing record in Tests. 



