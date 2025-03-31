Nitish shines with quickfire 36-ball 81, while leggie Wanindu Hasaranga claims 4-35 as RR beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs to register their first win of IPL-18

RR’s Nitish Rana en route his 81 against CSK in Guwahati yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rana takes CSK for Royals ride x 00:00

Riding on Nitish Rana’s blistering 36-ball-81 and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s 4-35, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six runs in a last-over thriller to seal their first win in IPL-18 here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing 183, CSK finished with 176-6. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the visitors with a 44-ball 63.

Earlier, Nitish Rana showcased his big-hitting prowess, but CSK bowlers made a spectacular comeback during the back-end to restrict RR to a manageable 182-9.

Promoted to No. 3, left-handed Nitish dominated the CSK bowlers smashing 10 boundaries and five sixes, after RR were asked to bat first by CSK.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "With success comes stardom, but...": Vignesh Puthur's coach CG Vijayakumar

Wanindu Hasaranga

Skipper Riyan Parag (37), playing in front of his home crowd, hit couple of fours and as many sixes, but his innings lacked fluency as RR managed only 37 runs in the last five overs. But what would encourage RR is the fact that since 2019, CSK has never chased anything above 180.

RR’s progress was slowed down by Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad (2-28), who bowled tightly in the middle overs, and Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana (2-28) proved to be effective at the death.

Khaleel Ahmed (2-38) also picked up two wickets.

RR suffered an early setback when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, after hitting a boundary on the first ball, was dismissed by Khaleel, but it was Nitish’s show from thereon, as he added 82 runs off 42 balls with Sanju Samson (20) to lay a solid foundation for Rajasthan. Nitish reached his fifty in just 21 balls as RR raced to 79-1 in the Powerplay, their third-highest total in IPL history.

Brief scores

RR 182-9 in 20 overs (N Rana 81, R Parag 37; N Ahmad 2-28, M Pathirana 2-28, K Ahmed 2-38) beat CSK 176-6 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 63, R Jadeja 32*; W Hasaranga 4-35) by six runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever