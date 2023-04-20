Randel XI win RPL cricket tournament

In the summit clash, Randel XI beat Madhu XI by five wickets. Madhu XI posted 39-2 off the stipulated five overs

Randel XI won the 3rd Remedian Premier League cricket tournament at the Our Lady of Remedy Church ground, Poisar, Kandivli, recently.

In the summit clash, Randel XI beat Madhu XI by five wickets. Madhu XI posted 39-2 off the stipulated five overs.

In reply, Muthukumar Shankaran’s unbeaten 10-ball 20 saw Randel XI win with an over to spare.

Vijay Nadar was adjudged RPL’s best bowler while Suman Udaykumar and Alfred Rodrigues were named best batsman and best fielder respectively.

