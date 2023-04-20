Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Randel XI win RPL cricket tournament

Randel XI win RPL cricket tournament

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

In the summit clash, Randel XI beat Madhu XI by five wickets. Madhu XI posted 39-2 off the stipulated five overs

Randel XI win RPL cricket tournament

Randel XI

Listen to this article
Randel XI win RPL cricket tournament
x
00:00

Randel XI won the 3rd Remedian Premier League cricket tournament at the Our Lady of Remedy Church ground, Poisar, Kandivli, recently.


In the summit clash, Randel XI beat Madhu XI by five wickets. Madhu XI posted 39-2 off the stipulated five overs. 



Also Read: MCA to review Mumbai’s Ranji ouster in emergent meeting


In reply, Muthukumar Shankaran’s unbeaten 10-ball 20 saw Randel XI win with an over to spare. 

Vijay Nadar was adjudged RPL’s best bowler while Suman Udaykumar and Alfred Rodrigues were named best batsman and best fielder respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK