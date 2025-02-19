Breaking News
Mumbai in crisis vs Vidarbha despite Anands gritty century

Updated on: 20 February,2025 05:58 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |



However, Rathod (59) and Wadkar (31) steadied the ship, guiding Vidarbha to 147 for four in 53 overs. 

Akash Anand celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/PTI

Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar shared an unbroken 91-run partnership as Vidarbha recovered from a mini collapse to lead by 260 runs against Mumbai at stumps on day three of their Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Wednesday.


After Vidarbha dismissed Mumbai for 270 to take a first-innings lead of 113 runs, the hosts found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 56 for four, thanks to Shams Mulani’s (2-50) two-wicket burst. However, Rathod (59) and Wadkar (31) steadied the ship, guiding Vidarbha to 147 for four in 53 overs. 


Earlier, Akash Anand completed his second first-class century and shared a 69-run stand with Tanush Kotian (33) to lead Mumbai’s recovery after they ended the second day at 188 for seven.


