Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tension mounts as Delhi fans compete for spots at Virat Kohlis first Ranji appearance in 13 years WATCH

Tension mounts as Delhi fans compete for spots at Virat Kohli's first Ranji appearance in 13 years: WATCH

Updated on: 30 January,2025 12:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thousands of fans queued up to watch Kohli, who is playing for Delhi against Railways, in his first domestic red-ball appearance in 13 years

Tension mounts as Delhi fans compete for spots at Virat Kohli's first Ranji appearance in 13 years: WATCH

Photo: X

Listen to this article
Tension mounts as Delhi fans compete for spots at Virat Kohli's first Ranji appearance in 13 years: WATCH
x
00:00

There was a brief rush and jostling outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday morning as fans, who had gathered to see Indian superstar Virat Kohli play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012, tried to make their way inside.


No one was injured in the incident, police said.


Initially, only one gate was open for entry and people started pushing each other to get inside the stadium, a Delhi Police statement said.


"Additional gates were soon opened, easing the situation. No injuries were reported, and the situation is now under control," it said.

Thousands of fans queued up to watch Kohli, who is playing for Delhi against Railways, in his first domestic red-ball appearance in 13 years.

The 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' was already packed to the rafters and it hardly took time to fill the lower tier of the 'Bishan Bedi Stand', taking the crowd count well past 12,000 at toss.

The deafening roars of "Kohli, Kohli" could be heard from a distance as the former India captain took the field with the rest of the Delhi teammates.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the real spectacle was outside the stadium, where thousands of fans turned up early in the morning, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idol.

A fan, Mohd Gul Nawaz says, "...I have come from UP, just to watch the match. I have come here for Virat Kohli...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli...

Another supporter echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled influence on Indian cricket.

Shantanu Mishra, a Cricket fan says, "There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli. Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Many fans had arrived at the venue in the early hours, hoping to secure the best possible view.

One devoted follower, Akash Kumar, who had been waiting since dawn, said, "I have been a huge fan of Virat Kohli since childhood. I have come from Sindhora Kalan. I have been here since 5.30 am to see him play. This is the first time I have seen such a crowd for a Ranji Trophy match. Everyone here is more excited for Kohli than anything else."

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK