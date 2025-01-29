Arun Jaitley Stadium is the place where Virat Kohli started his journey in first-class cricket back in November 2006 with a brief score of 10 runs. Since then, Virat has become a "10 on 10" cricketer in the eyes of millions of his fans

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Virat Kohli's presence motivates everyone": Delhi skipper Badoni x 00:00

Delhi's Ranji Trophy team captain Ayush Badoni expressed excitement for Virat Kohli's inclusion in the side as the stalwart gears up to feature in the match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his views about Kohli's presence, Ayush Badoni said that it has lifted the morale of the side.

"Everyone is very excited and highly motivated with him in the team. His presence brings a different energy and makes the team feel more lively," Ayush Badoni said.

With Virat Kohli set to make his appearance in the Railways game, Delhi will be looking to capitalize on his experience and leadership.

Also Read: "... the most important player for us": England skipper Jos Buttler

It was a memorable homecoming for star India batter Virat Kohli as the veteran batter joined the Delhi squad to prepare for his first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Arun Jaitley Stadium is the place where Virat Kohli started his journey in first-class cricket back in November 2006 with a brief score of 10 runs. Since then, Virat has become a "10 on 10" cricketer in the eyes of millions of his fans.

9,000-plus Test runs, 30 centuries and multiple records later, the 36-year-old returns to the place where it all started in a bid to refine his skillset for perhaps one last peak before he hangs up his bat.

Delhi is in the sixth spot in Group D, with a win, two losses and three draws. Their previous match saw them surrender to Saurashtra by 10 wickets, with India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shining with a 12-wicket haul, including a seven-fer in the second innings.

Virat Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance was back in November 2012 during the match against Uttar Pradesh. In that, he scored 14 and 42 runs in both innings and was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

(With ANI Inputs)