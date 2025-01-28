Virat Kohli will be featuring in a Ranji Trophy match nearly after a gap of 12-long years. He will make his appearance in the match against Railways which will kick start from January 30. The last time Virat Kohli played a Ranji Trophy match was back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad

Virat Kohli (Pic: X)

Virat Kohli checks in at Delhi's training ahead of Ranji comeback

Ahead of his Ranji Trophy comeback, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli has started his training with the Delhi team.

Virat Kohli will be featuring in a Ranji Trophy match nearly after a gap of 12-long years. He will make his appearance in the match against Railways which will kick start from January 30. The last time Virat Kohli played a Ranji Trophy match was back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

The veteran arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium sharp at 9 am this morning and after a team huddle and some warm-up exercises, proceeded to play football for about 15 minutes with his teammates.

The superstar, who is navigating a slump in form, seemed relaxed in the company of his new teammates almost all of whom are sharing the dressing room with him for the first time and were visibly excited to have him among them.

The practice drill was being monitored by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

All-star players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, have shown up for their Ranji teams after the disastrous Test tour of Australia recently.

This was owing to a BCCI diktat that players should prioritise domestic cricket whenever their international schedule allows them.

While Rohit (Mumbai) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi) did not have much success for their respective teams, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with a 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra and Shubman Gill posted a hundred for Punjab, albeit in a losing cause.

Pant, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) will not be playing the upcoming Ranji matches as they gear up for the ODI series against England starting February 6 in Nagpur.

KL Rahul will, however, turn up for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

(With PTI Inputs)