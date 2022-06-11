Ranji Trophy: Bengal minister Manoj Tiwary unaware of rare centurion feat

Tiwary scored 136 for Bengal in Bangalore as the 1989-90 champions beat Jharkhand on the basis of their first innings lead, to progress to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals

Manoj Tiwary became a talking point on Friday when cricket pundits pointed out that he could be the only politician to score a century in the national championships as a minister in a state government.

Tiwary scored 136 for Bengal in Bangalore as the 1989-90 champions beat Jharkhand on the basis of their first innings lead, to progress to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

Bengal will play Madhya Pradesh in the semi-finals while Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh.

Tiwary, 36, is the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

He revealed to mid-day on Friday that he only came to know of his ‘feat ‘ when he returned to the dressing room. “I was happily batting and did not know about this. I was enjoying my game thoroughly. This is my 28th century, but I don’t want to say anything about my own game. The team are doing well and my only target is to win the Ranji Trophy,” said Tiwary after his knock that contained 19 fours and two sixes.

“Yes, I am a political person. While playing and attending practice sessions, I am in touch with colleagues in my department and discuss things. Government work cannot stop. I am playing because I am enjoying it.

“My best stroke of the innings was the six over mid-off off Shahbaz Nadeem. It would have been nice to remain not out, but I got run out,” he remarked.

Tiwary scored 73 in Bengal’s first essay. There were notable contributions once again from other Bengal batters such as Shahbaz Ahmed (46), Anustup Majumdar (38) and Abhishek Porel (34). It is worth recalling that Shahbaz Ahmed, Anustup Majumdar and Abishek Porel scored big in Bengal’s first innings too.

Throughout the quarter-final game, which looked one-sided from the onset, with Bengal posting a mammoth 773 for 7 in their first innings. Jharkhand’s Nadeem bagged 5-59.

With inputs from PTI