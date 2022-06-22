Ranji Trophy final: Winning the trophy is our main motive, says Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Leading domestic powerhouse Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final against a gutsy Madhya Pradesh team is Shaw’s current assignment and he doesn’t want his tunnel vision to waver thinking about not being in England or not even finding his name in the Ireland-bound T20I team

Only three half-centuries in five Ranji Trophy games doesn’t match the lofty standards that he has set for himself but a pragmatic Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw also knows that cricket is mirror image of life where the change in graph is the only constant thing.

Leading domestic powerhouse Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final against a gutsy Madhya Pradesh team is Shaw’s current assignment and he doesn’t want his tunnel vision to waver thinking about not being in England or not even finding his name in the Ireland-bound T20I team.




“I have scored a couple [three] of fifties, but that’s not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a fifty and you feel bad as well,” the Mumbai skipper replied jokingly to a query from PTI.  “It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me.


“In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down and it’s never going to always go up. So it’s a just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game,” the skipper said.

So doesn’t national comeback bother him at all? “It’s nowhere near my mind. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking anything other than winning this one. It’s about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back,” Shaw said.

