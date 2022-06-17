Breaking News
Ranji Trophy: Rajat Patidar’s 63 not out puts Madhya Pradesh in driver’s seat

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Alur (Karnataka)
Agencies |

Patidar’s 63 not out helped MP post 163-2 at stumps on Day Three—an overall lead of 231 runs

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Rajat Patidar hit an unbeaten half-century to put Madhya Pradesh in the driver’s seat against Bengal on Thursday.

Patidar’s 63 not out helped MP post 163-2 at stumps on Day Three—an overall lead of 231 runs. Earlier, Bengal’s Manoj Tiwary (102) completed his 29th first-class hundred. He was well-supported by Shahbaz Ahmed (116).




