Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian helps Mumbai take Day One honours v AP

Tanush Kotian

Mumbai restricted Andhra Pradesh to 238 runs on Day One of their Ranji Trophy opening match at Vizianagram on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tanush Kotian picked four wickets whereas Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani scalped a couple of dismissals each to bundle out Andhra Pradesh in 74.4 overs.

Shoaib Md Khan, batting at No.8, scored 84 off 99 deliveries to help Andhra get to a decent total after coming in to bat at 128-6. Skipper Hanuma Vihari scored 27 and was one of Kotian’s four dismissals on the day.

In reply, Mumbai ended the day at 25-1. Prithvi Shaw was sent packing by pacer KV Sasikanth for 13 runs. At stumps, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer were batting on seven and five respectively.

Brief scores

AP 238 all out in 74.4 overs (S Khan 84, U Girinath 45; T Kotian 4-91, M Avasthi 2-39) v Mumbai 25-1 in 13 overs (P Shaw 13; KV Sasikanth 1-4)

