Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Tanush Kotian helps Mumbai take Day One honours v AP

Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian helps Mumbai take Day One honours v AP

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

All-rounder Tanush Kotian picked four wickets whereas Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani scalped a couple of dismissals each to bundle out Andhra Pradesh in 74.4 overs

Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian helps Mumbai take Day One honours v AP

Tanush Kotian


Mumbai restricted Andhra Pradesh to 238 runs on Day One of their Ranji Trophy opening match at Vizianagram on Tuesday. 


All-rounder Tanush Kotian picked four wickets whereas Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani scalped a couple of dismissals each to bundle out Andhra Pradesh in 74.4 overs. 



Shoaib Md Khan, batting at No.8, scored 84 off 99 deliveries to help Andhra get to a decent total after coming in to bat at 128-6. Skipper Hanuma Vihari scored 27 and was one of Kotian’s four dismissals on the day. 


In reply, Mumbai ended the day at 25-1. Prithvi Shaw was sent packing by pacer KV Sasikanth for 13 runs. At stumps, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer were batting on seven and five respectively.

Also Read: To qualify for WTC final, we have to play aggressive cricket: KL Rahul

Brief scores
AP 238 all out in 74.4 overs (S Khan 84, U Girinath 45; T Kotian 4-91, M Avasthi 2-39) v Mumbai 25-1 in 13 overs (P Shaw 13; KV Sasikanth 1-4)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranji trophy cricket news sports news sports mumbai andhra pradesh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK