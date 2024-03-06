Breaking News
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha set to lock horns with Mumbai in the finals

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha set to lock horns with Mumbai in the finals

Yash Thakur (centre) celebrates the wicket of MP’s Kulwant Khejroliya in Nagpur yesterday

The pace bowling pair of Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur battered the Madhya Pradesh tail as Vidarbha defeated their rivals by 62 runs to set up a Ranji Trophy title clash with Mumbai, here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Out in the cold, but heat is on!


Madhya Pradesh, who were in a precarious position at stumps on Day Four at 228-6 requiring 93 more runs to win, withered in the face of hostile bowling from the duo who shared the spoils in the first session of the final day to earn Vidarbha a memorable semi-final win.


Madhya Pradesh were finally bundled out for 258 in 81.3 overs as their hopes of entering the final for the third time in the premier domestic tournament were dashed.

Brief scores
Vidarbha 170 & 402 beat Madhya Pradesh 252 & 258 (Y Dubey 94, H Gawali 67; A Wakhare 3-42, Y Thakur 3-60, A Thakare 2-45, A Sarwate 2-56) by 62 runs

