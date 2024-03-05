Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vidarbha close in MPs door open too
<< Back to Elections 2024

Vidarbha close in, MP’s door open too

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Hosts are a mere four wickets away from entering final against Mumbai, while Madhya Pradesh still need 93 runs to win at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Vidarbha close in, MP’s door open too

Vidarbha’s Yash Rathod celebrates his century against Madhya Pradesh on Day Four in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Vidarbha close in, MP’s door open too
x
00:00

Vidarbha took command of their Ranji Trophy semi-final with the key wicket of Yash Dubey (94) late on Day Four as they inched closer to a thrilling victory over Madhya Pradesh here on Tuesday. 


Heading into the final day on Wednesday, hosts Vidarbha are a mere four wickets away from setting up a date in the summit clash with Mumbai, while Madhya Pradesh, who still need 93 runs to win, will hope their tailenders can produce an inspired fight back.


The game tilted in favour of hosts Vidarbha in the penultimate over of the day when Aditya Sarwate (2-51) had Dubey caught by Aman Mokhade, dealing a body blow to Madhya Pradesh’s hopes of making it to their second final in three years.


Also Read: Ross Taylor passes big statement, says Wagner's retirement was "forced"

Tough task for MP

Chasing 321 to win, Madhya Pradesh reached 228 for six at stumps on the fourth day with their last recognised batter in Saransh Jain (16 not out) joined by Kumar Kartikeya, requiring a huge effort with the bat with not much left in the tank. 

To his credit, Dubey battled hard for Madhya Pradesh with a fine knock even as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The right-handed batter showed grit and composure in a tough chase with a long haul, consuming 212 balls to get his 94 runs with 10 fours.

Madhya Pradesh lost the first-innings’ centurion Himanshu Mantri for a mere eight in the second essay, but it was the failure of their middle-order trio of Sagar Solanki (12), Shubham Sharma (6) and Venkatesh Iyer (19) which hurt the visitors the most. Akshay Wakhare was the star for Vidarbha accounting for these three batters to bring his side back into the contest.

Rathod’s 200-ball 141 

Earlier, Yash Rathod  brought up his century on the fourth day and finished with a high score of 141 off 200 balls, hitting 18 fours and two sixes in the process to lead the way.

Rathod’s late surge was crucial in dragging Vidarbha as far as 402 in their second innings., which was certainly an improved performance from their first innings total of 170. 

Brief scores
Vidarbha 170 & 402  (A Mokhade 59, Y Rathod 141, A Wadkar 77; A Agarwal 5-92) v Madhya Pradesh 252 and 228-6 (Y Dubey 94, H Gawali 67; A Wakhare 3-38, A Sarwate 2-51) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK