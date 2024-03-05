Breaking News
Ross Taylor passes big statement says Wagners retirement was forced
Ross Taylor passes big statement, says Wagner's retirement was "forced"

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

New Zealand’s former star batter Ross Taylor has suggested that fast bowler Neil Wagner’s retirement was “forced”, hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp

Ross Taylor. Pic/AFP

New Zealand’s former star batter Ross Taylor has suggested that fast bowler Neil Wagner’s retirement was “forced”, hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp. Told that he would not be picked in the XI in the series against Australia, Wagner recently announced his retirement during an emotional press conference before the start of the first Test.


“I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There’s no sugarcoating it. I think it’s a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner’s press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match. So he did make himself available,” Taylor said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

