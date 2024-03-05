High expectations of myself: Root

“I have high expectations of myself and until that last Test match I was way below where I want to be,” Root told Sky Sports ahead of the fifth and Final Test in Dharamshala, starting from March 7

Joe Root. Pic/AFP

England batter Joe Root revealed that he has no regrets over his choice of shot selection and expressed his commitment to maintaining high standards despite the challenges he faced.

Root was heavily criticised for getting out to a reverse scoop on the third day of the Rajkot Test. Root, 33, known for his classical approach to batting, has faced heavy scrutiny after scoring just 77 runs in six innings. However, he returned to form with his 31st Test hundred in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

