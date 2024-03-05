Breaking News
High expectations of myself: Root

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

"I have high expectations of myself and until that last Test match I was way below where I want to be," Root told Sky Sports ahead of the fifth and Final Test in Dharamshala, starting from March 7

High expectations of myself: Root

Joe Root. Pic/AFP

High expectations of myself: Root
England batter Joe Root revealed that he has no regrets over his choice of shot selection and expressed his commitment to maintaining high standards despite the challenges he faced. 


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test: Former India skipper Ganguly predicts result 4-1 in hosts favour


Root was heavily criticised for getting out to a reverse scoop on the third day of the Rajkot Test. Root, 33, known for his classical approach to batting, has faced heavy scrutiny after scoring just 77 runs in six innings. However, he returned to form with his 31st Test hundred in the fourth Test in Ranchi. 


“I have high expectations of myself and until that last Test match I was way below where I want to be,” Root told Sky Sports ahead of the fifth and Final Test in Dharamshala, starting from March 7.

joe root India vs England India vs England Test series test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
