Ranji Trophy: You have to score runs all the time, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

There is a long way to go in terms of learning and scoring runs he told mid-day on Friday evening

Yashasvi Jaiswal. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn’t want his run-making spree to end at his two centuries in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy. “It is a special and nice feeling. But this is just the start and I do not want to stop here. There is a long way to go in terms of learning and scoring runs,” he told mid-day on Friday evening.

Jaiswal is well aware of Mumbai cricket’s legacy and that came shining through when he remarked: “That’s how Mumbai cricket is. You can’t relax, you have to score all the time. I have never thought about it [scoring centuries in both innings], but I was thinking that whenever I play, I will just try to make it big.”

‘Could have scored 200’

On missing a double century against Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the young batsman, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, said: “It’s a nice feeling to score my third [successive] Ranji century. But I feel a bit bad. I could have scored a double hundred. I think there was much more bounce in that delivery which I did not expect and got out [to medium pacer Prince Yadav for 181].”

Also Read: Ranji Trophy semi-final: Mumbai gain upper hand against Uttar Pradesh

Jaiswal became a talking point well before he scored his second ton of the match. He was slow off the blocks and took ages to get off the mark on Thursday. “My plan was clear. He [Prithvi Shaw] was scoring runs, so I don’t need to rush it.

Slow start

“I was taking my time and he was also telling me to just keep playing and what I was doing is the best. I took 54 balls before getting my first run. I was telling myself that I need to wait till they [UP] give me bad balls,” Jaiswal said.