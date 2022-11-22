Rash of records even as TN’s Jagadeesan scales List A peak

Tamil Nadu won the Group C match by 435 runs, making it the biggest victory margin in a List A match. The previous record was Somerset’s 346-run win over Devon in 1990

Narayan Jagadeesan en route his 277 v Arunachal Pradesh. Pic/BCCI

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday shattered the world record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Tamil Nadu won the Group C match by 435 runs, making it the biggest victory margin in a List A match. The previous record was Somerset’s 346-run win over Devon in 1990.

Jagadeesan, 26, bettered the record of Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

The Indian record for the highest List A score of 264 by Rohit Sharma in an ODI against Sri Lanka was also obliterated in the process. Tamil Nadu’s 506 for two in the match is also the highest team total in men’s List A cricket, bettering the previous best of 498 for four by England against the Netherlands earlier this year. The previous highest List A total in India was 457 for four by Mumbai against Puducherry at Jaipur in 2021. It rained records as Jagadeesan went on the rampage against the hapless Arunachal bowling attack.

By reaching 200 in 114 balls, he made the joint fastest double ton in List A history. Travis Head had taken 114 balls to score his double century for South Australia against Queensland in Australia’s Marsh Cup last year.

