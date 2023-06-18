Rashid Khan returns to Afghanistan squad for three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Star spinner Rashid Khan has made his return to the Afghanistan squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh to be held from July 5 onwards

Rashid Khan (Pic: AFP)

However, spinner Noor Ahmed, who had some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has not been included in the squad. He was a part of the team's last 50-over assignment against Sri Lanka.



Izharulhaq Naveed, the leg spinner who impressed in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), has also earned a maiden ODI call-up. Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are also some new names in the squad and they had visited Sri Lanka as well.



These players share only three ODI appearances between them implying that Afghanistan wants to try out more new players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India from October-November this year.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board also chose 10 players who would make up the reserves for their next ODIs and the World Cup in addition to the team to play Bangladesh.



The reserves include Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Darwish Rasooli.



Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad



Afghanistan backup reserve:

Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi

(With ANI inputs)

