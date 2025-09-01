Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners to have ever played the game. If he manages to find a buyer for himself at the auctions, he will be the most high-profile name to participate in a global league outside of the IPL

"Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction," said Ashwin as quoted by Cricbuzz.

After retiring from all formats of Indian cricket, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now confirmed his interest in making himself available for the auctions for the next edition of the ILT20.

The tournament is all set to be held in the UAE from December 2 to January 4, 2026.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this, he has now made himself available to feature in the franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe.

The auction is scheduled to take place on September 30 in Dubai, and registration for the same will be completed by September 10. This is the first time that ILT20 will have an auction, as it followed the Draft System to pick players during earlier seasons.

Among prominent Indians who have played in ILT20, the name that instantly comes to mind is Ambati Rayudu, who had, in an earlier season, played for MI Emirates.

But Rayudu was never as big a name as Ashwin, who was one of India's match-winners in Test cricket.

Ashwin represented India in 106 Test matches and has bagged 537 wickets, with the best bowling figures of seven wickets by conceding 59 runs. With the willow, he has accumulated 3503 runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries in the format.

He has also played 116 ODIs and has garnered 707 runs. The right-hander also has 156 wickets under his belt, with the best bowling figures of four wickets for 25 runs.

The 38-year-old has also made 65 T20I appearances for Team India. With 184 runs, his top score in the shortest format of the game is an unbeaten 31 runs. He also has 72 wickets to his name.

(With PTI Inputs)