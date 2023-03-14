Ravichandran Ashwin: Jadeja gives me freedom to be creative

“It’s been a great journey together. We wouldn’t be the same without the other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That’s why we’re here,” Ashwin said of Jadeja

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player-of-the-Series award. Veteran off-spinner Ashwin finished with 25 wickets and also scored 86 runs in the series, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja accounted for 22 wickets and scored 135 runs.

“It’s been a great journey together. We wouldn’t be the same without the other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That’s why we’re here,” Ashwin said of Jadeja.

Jadeja said they have a great chemistry on the field. “We’re always talking about the wicket, what field wee should have to particular batters. We’re always talking and discussing,” said Jadeja.

