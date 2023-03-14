Breaking News
Ravichandran Ashwin: Jadeja gives me freedom to be creative

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
“It’s been a great journey together. We wouldn’t be the same without the other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That’s why we’re here,” Ashwin said of Jadeja

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja


Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player-of-the-Series award. Veteran off-spinner Ashwin finished with 25 wickets and also scored 86 runs in the series, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja accounted for 22 wickets and scored 135 runs.


“It’s been a great journey together. We wouldn’t be the same without the other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That’s why we’re here,” Ashwin said of Jadeja.



Also Read: 'Job chor du?: Cheteshwar Pujara bowls tidy over, Ravichandran Ashwin aims hilarious dig at opener


Jadeja said they have a great chemistry on the field. “We’re always talking about the wicket, what field wee should have to particular batters. We’re always talking and discussing,” said Jadeja.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

