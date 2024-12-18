Ravichandran Ashwin posts a video of his cricket journey

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Following his retirement from international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin posted a video on his official social media handle. "The love we give away is the only love we keep. 🙏🙏🙏🙏", read the video's caption. Taking to X:

The love we give away is the only love we keep. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kfkGjGfNE7 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 18, 2024

The veteran made the decision after the third Test match against Australia which ended in a draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps.

The veteran further said that he will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ravichandran Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

Ravichandran Ashwin also featured in the day-night Test match in Adelaide in which he ended up taking one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ravichandran Ashwin left the stage.

The third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw as rain yet again played a spoilsport. The five-match Test series between the sides is now levelled at 1-1.

Dominating the Test format of the game, Ashwin ended his career with the record of the most number of player of the series awards. He is levelled at the top with Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who also has 11 awards to his name.

India's premier spinner enjoys the top spot on the list of fastest players to complete 350 Test wickets. The veteran took just 66 matches to achieve the milestone.