Ravichandran Ashwin: Will go to bed tonight a bit happier

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of Day Two of the fourth Test

India’s KS Bharat takes the catch to dismiss Australia’s Cameron Green off R Ashwin, thus breaking a 208-run stand. Pic/Getty Images

Little tweaks in technique after an underwhelming tour of Bangladesh has worked wonders for Ravichandran Ashwin, who will go to bed on Friday night “feeling a lot better.”

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of Day Two of the fourth Test. “It does feel good as you end up with good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier.”

Asked what worked for him on the second day, when he got five wickets for 34 runs, the cricket scientist, as many affectionately call him, gave a detailed explainer.

“No one spell is better than the other. And I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers probably don’t give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully,” he said.

Then he touched upon the technical part. “...and whatever changes I have put in—loading [getting into delivery stride], cocking my wrists [wrist position], all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative. Probably it was in Bangladesh and I don’t think I was at my best.”

