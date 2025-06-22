Having represented India in 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli amassed 9,230 runs with a batting average of 46.85. He also has 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name, with a top score of an unbeaten 254 runs in the format

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Following Team India stalwart Virat Kohli's Test retirement, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower said that the 'Men in Blue' will miss his energy and aggression on the field.

"I think it will have on the Indian team, not only his (Kohli's) runs, but his energy, positivity, and aggression. It is always nice having those influences in teams, where you have a few individuals that are super aggressive like he [Virat Kohli] is, in a good way. So, I think they might miss that," said Flower.

He also stated that India is lucky, as there is a lot of young talent in the country.

"This is the reality of these situations when great players move on, is that time moves on and teams move on and India are lucky in that they have lots of young talent coming through," he added.

RCB clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year and ended their wait of 17 years.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on May 12.

Having represented India in 123 Test matches, the right-hander amassed 9,230 runs with a batting average of 46.85. He also had 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His top score in the format remains an unbeaten 254 runs.

He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

His decision to step away from the format came a month prior to the England series. Before Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, too, drew curtains on his Test career.

Following Rohit's retirement, Team India's think tank has appointed Shubman Gill as their new Test skipper. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed as his deputy.

Currently, India, under Gill's captaincy, has been engaged in the five-match Test series against the 'Three Lions'. In the first match at Headingley, Gill, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal have slammed centuries in India's first innings. Debutant Sai Sudharsan, who showed promising signs in the IPL 2025 and domestic cricket, failed to open his account. On the other hand, Karun Nair, who made a return to the Test side after several years, also departed on a duck.

