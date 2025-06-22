Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over the leg slip with control.

Sachin Tendulkar

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant x 00:00

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to highlight the ‘mind games’ that Rishabh Pant (134) and Shubman Gill (147) were playing on the English bowlers during their 209-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tendulkar also pointed out how Pant’s ‘extremely clever’ falling paddle sweep helps him. “Rishabh’s falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over the leg slip with control.

“Also noticed something interesting during Bashir’s spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn’t just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game,” added Tendulkar.

