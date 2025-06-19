The Pataudi name will be associated with the trophy as the decision has been made to present a 'Pataudi Medal' to the series-winning captain. Sachin Tendulkar retired from the format after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches. He also had 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in the longest format of the game

James Anderson, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: X/@BCCI)

There have been speculations that the Test series between India and England, known as the Pataudi Trophy, was being renamed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

On Thursday, it was officially confirmed that the Pataudi Trophy, played between India and England, has been replaced with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to honour the Indian legend and former England pacer James Anderson. The decision to rename the contest was jointly taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the BCCI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on its official social media handle, featuring two icons posing alongside the 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy'. Taking to X:

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson pose alongside the new 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣-𝙏𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙠𝙖𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙮 🏆#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND

Following the decision, legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that he reached out to late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's family and ensured that the former skipper's association with the mega event remains intact.

"I know that the Pataudi Trophy was retired a few months ago by the BCCI and ECB. But when I got to know about the trophy being named after me and (James) Anderson, my first phone call was to the Pataudi family," Tendulkar told PTI.

The Pataudi name will be associated with the trophy as it has been decided to present a 'Pataudi Medal' to the series-winning captain.

Speaking about the medal, the former Team India cricketer said, "Tiger Pataudi played a huge role in inspiring many generations, and that should be never forgotten. So I'm glad with this outcome".

The veteran of 200 Test matches also stated that he held conversations with incumbent ICC Chairman Jay Shah as well as ECB officials and made them understand the importance of keeping Pataudi's legacy alive.

"I spoke to them. I told them everything. At the same time, I mentioned that to keep the Pataudi legacy alive, we will do everything possible. And then I picked up the phone and spoke to Mr Shah and ECB officials and shared a few ideas," the 52-year-old said.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from the format after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches. He also had 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

On the other hand, James Anderson represented England in 188 games in which he claimed 704 wickets. Both the players remain the finest to ever play the sport from their respective countries.

The Test series will kickstart from June 20, with the first match scheduled to be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground.

(With PTI Inputs)